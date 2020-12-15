Urogen Pharma (URGN) CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett Bought $185,000 of Shares

CEO of Urogen Pharma (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Elizabeth A. Barrett (insider trades) bought 10,000 shares of URGN on 12/14/2020 at an average price of $18.5 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $185,000.

UroGen Pharma Ltd is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies designed to change the standard of care for urological pathologies. UroGen Pharma Ltd has a market cap of $407.390 million; its shares were traded at around $18.440000 with and P/S ratio of 105.98. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with UroGen Pharma Ltd. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Mark Schoenberg sold 662 shares of URGN stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $19.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.1% since.

