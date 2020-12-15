Cactus Inc (WHD) President and CEO Scott Bender Sold $1.3 million of Shares

President and CEO of Cactus Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott Bender (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of WHD on 12/11/2020 at an average price of $26.87 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Cactus Inc is primarily engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of wellheads and pressure control equipment. Its principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. Cactus Inc has a market cap of $2.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.150000 with a P/E ratio of 27.61 and P/S ratio of 5.04. The dividend yield of Cactus Inc stocks is 1.27%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Cactus Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

VP, CFO and Treasurer Stephen Tadlock sold 14,000 shares of WHD stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $27.27. The price of the stock has increased by 3.23% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

GC and VP of Administration David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of WHD stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $27.25. The price of the stock has increased by 3.3% since.

Director Gary L Rosenthal sold 17,000 shares of WHD stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $27.24. The price of the stock has increased by 3.34% since.

