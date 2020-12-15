Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) EVP CFO J Kevin Vann Sold $842,704 of Shares

EVP CFO of Wpx Energy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) J Kevin Vann (insider trades) sold 102,146 shares of WPX on 12/11/2020 at an average price of $8.25 a share. The total sale was $842,704.
WPX Energy Inc, based in the United States, is an oil & gas producer. It also offers natural gas on a nominal basis. WPX Energy Inc has a market cap of $4.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $8.110000 with and P/S ratio of 1.88. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with WPX Energy Inc. .
CFO Recent Trades:
- EVP CFO J Kevin Vann sold 102,146 shares of WPX stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $8.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.7% since.
- EVP CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of WPX stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $7.75. The price of the stock has increased by 4.65% since.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with WPX. Click here to check it out.
- WPX 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of WPX
- Peter Lynch Chart of WPX
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- VP Controller and CAO Stephen L Jr Faulkner sold 25,000 shares of WPX stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $8.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.7% since.
For the complete insider trading history of WPX, click here.