Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) EVP CFO J Kevin Vann Sold $842,704 of Shares

EVP CFO of Wpx Energy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) J Kevin Vann (insider trades) sold 102,146 shares of WPX on 12/11/2020 at an average price of $8.25 a share. The total sale was $842,704.

WPX Energy Inc, based in the United States, is an oil & gas producer. It also offers natural gas on a nominal basis. WPX Energy Inc has a market cap of $4.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $8.110000 with and P/S ratio of 1.88. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with WPX Energy Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP CFO J Kevin Vann sold 102,146 shares of WPX stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $8.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.7% since.

EVP CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of WPX stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $7.75. The price of the stock has increased by 4.65% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP Controller and CAO Stephen L Jr Faulkner sold 25,000 shares of WPX stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $8.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.7% since.

