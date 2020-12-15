  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) EVP & General Counsel Audrey T. Andrews Sold $3.3 million of Shares

December 15, 2020 | About: THC +6.2%

EVP & General Counsel of Tenet Healthcare Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Audrey T. Andrews (insider trades) sold 80,758 shares of THC on 12/11/2020 at an average price of $41.17 a share. The total sale was $3.3 million.

Tenet Healthcare Corp is a healthcare service provider in the US. The company operates acute-care hospitals that includes ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic imaging centers, and urgent care centers across United States. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a market cap of $4.46 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.300000 with and P/S ratio of 0.24. Tenet Healthcare Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Tenet Healthcare Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Executive Chairman and CEO Ronald A Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of THC stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has increased by 5.75% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & General Counsel Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of THC stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $41.17. The price of the stock has increased by 2.74% since.

For the complete insider trading history of THC, click here

.

