Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) President and CEO Erica J. Rogers Sold $641,850 of Shares

President and CEO of Silk Road Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Erica J. Rogers (insider trades) sold 11,000 shares of SILK on 12/11/2020 at an average price of $58.35 a share. The total sale was $641,850.

Silk Road Medical Inc has a market cap of $1.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $58.140000 with and P/S ratio of 25.73. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Silk Road Medical Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of SILK stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $58.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.36% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

COO/CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of SILK stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $57.08. The price of the stock has increased by 1.86% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Commercial Officer Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of SILK stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $56.63. The price of the stock has increased by 2.67% since.

EVPClin&Reg.Affairs&QA Richard Ruedy sold 14,221 shares of SILK stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $59.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.84% since.

