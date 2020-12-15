  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) SVP, CFO and Treasurer Kevin F Mclaughlin Sold $5.5 million of Shares

December 15, 2020 | About: XLRN -0.88%

SVP, CFO and Treasurer of Acceleron Pharma Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin F Mclaughlin (insider trades) sold 42,528 shares of XLRN on 12/14/2020 at an average price of $130.14 a share. The total sale was $5.5 million.

Acceleron Pharma Inc is a biotechnology company which focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies. It aims to discover key natural regulators of cellular growth and repair. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a market cap of $7.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $128.870000 with and P/S ratio of 66.49. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Acceleron Pharma Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP, CFO and Treasurer Kevin F Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of XLRN stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $130.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.98% since.
  • SVP, CFO and Treasurer Kevin F Mclaughlin sold 7,472 shares of XLRN stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $125.02. The price of the stock has increased by 3.08% since.

For the complete insider trading history of XLRN, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)