Sherritt Announces Voting Results of Its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

December 15, 2020 | About: TSX:S +0%


Sherritt International Corporation (“Sherritt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:S) today announced voting results of its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today, December 15, 2020.



A total of 102,567,843 common shares or 25.82% of Sherritt’s issued and outstanding common shares were represented virtually or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as external auditors and the non-binding advisory resolution known as “Say on Pay.” Sherritt elected to withdraw the resolution presented in the management information circular seeking shareholder approval for a proposed share consolidation.



Election of Directors


On a vote by ballot, each of the seven director nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2020 Shareholders’ meeting were elected as directors of Sherritt to serve until the next annual general meeting of the company:



Nominee



Total Votes


For



% for



Total Votes


Withheld









% Withheld



Timothy Baker



86,043,696



87.72%



12,047,140



12.28%



Maryse Belanger



83,093,945



84.71%



14,996,891



15.29%



Sir Richard Lapthorne



64,078,823



65.33%



34,012,013



34.67%



Adrian Loader



64,027,450



65.27%



34,063,386



34.73%



Lisa Pankratz



87,138,407



88.83%



10,952,429



11.17%



David Pathe



84,279,078



85.92%



13,811,758



14.08%



John Warwick



87,887,693



89.60%



10,203,143



10.40%



The full Report of Voting Results has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



About Sherritt


Sherritt is a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada and Cuba. The Corporation is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba, with extensive oil and power operations across the island. Sherritt licenses its proprietary technologies and provides metallurgical services to mining and refining operations worldwide. The Corporation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “S”.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215006150/en/


