SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Forum Merger III Corporation Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Forum Merger III Corporation (“Forum”) (NASDAQ GS: FIII) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Forum’s agreement to merge with Electric Last Mile, Inc. (“Electric Last Mile”). Under the terms of the agreement, Forum will issue a number of shares of Forum common stock to shareholders of Electric Last Mile.



To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-forum-merger-iii-corporation.

You may contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or [email protected].

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)

(302) 295-5310

Fax: (302) 654-7530

[email protected]

https://rl-legal.com



