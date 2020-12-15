ServiceSource Appoints Jennifer Frank as Chief Accounting Officer

[url="]ServiceSource+International%2C+Inc.[/url] (NASDAQ: SREV), the customer journey experience company, announces the promotion of Jenny Frank to the position of Chief Accounting Officer. Reporting to Chief Financial Officer Chad Lyne, Ms. Frank will directly oversee all corporate accounting, SEC reporting, treasury, procurement, stock administration, and internal audit functions globally.“During her three years at ServiceSource, Jenny has made significant contributions to the company and has been instrumental in recruiting and building a world-class team,” said Chad W. Lyne, chief financial officer, ServiceSource. “We look forward to her ongoing leadership in this expanded role and the positive impact her accounting, finance, and audit expertise will have on our long-term strategic priorities.”Ms. Frank is a seasoned leader with more than a decade of public accounting and audit experience. Prior to her most recent role at ServiceSource as Vice President and Corporate Controller, Ms. Frank spent more than four years managing corporate accounting, SEC reporting, stock administration, and accounts payable functions for a publicly-traded industrial real estate investment company. A Certified Public Accountant, Ms. Frank also spent six years in public accounting, serving on and managing audit engagements for high-tech, pharmaceutical, construction, and manufacturing companies.Ms. Frank graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting.ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) is a global outsourced go-to-market services provider that accelerates B2B digital sales and customer success transformation. Our expert sales professionals, data-powered insights and proven methodologies scale and reimagine customer journey experiences (CJX™) into profitable business outcomes. Backed by more than 20 years of experience, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually, conducting commerce in 45 languages and 178 countries. To learn more about how we design, develop and manage CJX solutions that transform the agility, speed, efficiency and value of our clients’ growth initiatives, visit [url="]www.servicesource.com[/url].[url="]ServiceSource+%0A[/url][url="]LinkedIn+%0A[/url][url="]Twitter[/url]This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to enable our clients to execute on our longer-term strategic priorities. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions and beliefs, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include that we may be unable to attract and retain the highly skilled employees we need to support our planned growth; changes in market conditions that impact our ability to sell our solutions and/or generate service revenue on our clients’ behalf; general political, economic and market conditions and events; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be obtained online at the Commission’s website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov[/url]. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.ServiceSource®, and any ServiceSource product or service names or logos above are trademarks of ServiceSource International, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

