Novanta to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

December 15, 2020 | About: NAS:NOVT +2.99%


Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq:NOVT) (the "Company"), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, announced today that Matthijs Glastra, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which is being held virtually, on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.



About Novanta



Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers’ demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta’s common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NOVT”.



More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at [url="]www.novanta.com[/url]. For additional information, please contact Novanta Inc. Investor Relations at (781) 266-5137 or [email protected].

