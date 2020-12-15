CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. Reports November 2020 Passenger Traffic

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 77.1% year-over-year (YoY) decline in passenger traffic in November 2020.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic in November 2020 dropped 77.1% YoY, reflecting the continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on air travel, although showing a slight sequential improvement from the 80.8% and 84.1% declines reported in October and September, respectively. In most of the countries of operations, certain travel restrictions and requirement are still in place and passenger demand remains low. International traffic declined by 88.3% YoY, while domestic traffic dropped 77.8% YoY.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic declined 93.0% YoY, reflecting the impact of air travel restrictions, coupled with low overall demand, although improving from the 97.8% decline in October. International passenger traffic declined 91.7%, a sequential improvement from the 95.3% decline in October. Moreover, starting November, although borders are still closed, foreigners from neighboring countries are allowed to enter, with certain requirements. Domestic passenger traffic dropped 93.9% YoY, still reflecting low volumes as travel bans on domestic travel were partially lifted on October 22, restricted to essential workers or specific work or health-related reasons.
In Italy, passenger traffic declined 92.3% YoY, with international and domestic traffic down 95.2% and 84.8% YoY, respectively, reflecting the reinstatement of air travel restrictions following a new COVID-19 outbreak in the region, and weak demand during the winter season.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic continues to recover, with a 41.7% YoY decline showing a continued sequential improvement from the 45.8% drop in October. Domestic passenger traffic declined 44.5% resulting from a steady recovery in passenger demand, while international traffic dropped 95.4% YoY, mainly driven by low demand.
In Uruguay, passenger traffic declined 90.0% YoY. Commercial operations restarted the first week of July, although borders remain closed to non-resident foreigners, with certain exemptions, and travel demand is still weak.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic declined 66.4% YoY, improving sequentially from the 70.3% decline in October and the 80.1% drop in September.
In Armenia, while air travel bans were lifted during September, certain restrictions still apply and passenger demand remains low resulting in a passenger traffic drop of 83.8% during the month.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume decreased 40.9% on November 2020, mainly due to declines of 37.6% in Argentina, 60.7% in Brazil and 51.3% in Ecuador.
Aircraft movements declined 60.5% YoY in November 2020, mainly attributed to decreases of 70.8% in Argentina, 38.7% in Brazil, 74.7% in Italy and 38.8% in Ecuador. Aircraft movements also declined 71.4 % in Armenia, 61.7% in Uruguay and 53.6% in Peru.
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.corporacionamericaairports.com[/url].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215006180/en/