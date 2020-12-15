Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Extension of Clemson University Rental Agreement Through May 2021 for Its Clemson Best Western Property

(NASDAQ: MDRR) (the “Company” or “Medalist”), a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing value-add commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S., today announced that it has extended its rental agreement with Clemson University for the Company’s Clemson Best Western Plus property. Under the terms of the agreement, the university has agreed to extend its rental contract for the entire 148-room Clemson Best Western Plus property through May 5, 2021.“We are very pleased to continue our relationship with Clemson University,” stated Thomas E. Messier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Medalist. “While many in our industry continue to struggle from the impact of COVID-19, our focus on secondary and tertiary markets in the southeast, combined with mutually beneficial agreements such as this contract with Clemson, have enabled us to continue to outperform many of our peers, placing us in a great position to further expand our portfolio in 2021 and beyond.”Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing value-add commercial real estate in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. The Company’s strategy is to focus on value-add and opportunistic commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions. The Company seeks to maximize operating performance of current properties by utilizing a hands-on approach to property management while monitoring the middle market real estate markets in the southeast for acquisition opportunities and disposal of properties as considered appropriate. For more information on Medalist, please visit the Company website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.medalistreit.com[/url].

