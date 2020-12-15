  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces $100 million Increase in Share Buyback Authorization

December 15, 2020 | About: OLLI -0.16%

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. ( OLLI) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors authorized an increase in its share buyback program up to $159.6 million. This includes the approximately $59.6 million remaining under its previously announced program that expires on March 26, 2021. The authorization of the additional $100 million expires on January 13, 2023, subject to extension or earlier termination by the Board of Directors at any time.

The shares may be purchased from time to time in open market transactions (including blocks), privately negotiated transactions, accelerated share repurchase programs or other derivative transactions, issuer self-tender offers or any combination of the foregoing. The timing of repurchases and the actual amount purchased will depend on a variety of factors including the market price of the Company’s shares, general market and economic conditions, and other corporate considerations.

Repurchases may be made pursuant to plans intended to comply with Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which could allow the Company to purchase its shares during periods when it otherwise might be prevented from doing so under insider trading laws or because of self-imposed trading blackout periods. Repurchases are expected to be funded from cash on hand or through the utilization of our revolving credit facility. The increased repurchase authorization does not require the purchase of a specific number of shares.

John Swygert, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very pleased to be increasing our share buyback program and continuing to increase shareholder value. Our strong financial performance and cash flow, combined with our confidence in our future growth outlook, enabled us to increase this program while leaving us with ample liquidity to continue to execute our long-term strategy.”

About Ollie’s

We are a highly differentiated and fast growing, extreme value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. We are known for our assortment of merchandise offered as Good Stuff Cheap®. We offer name brand products, Real Brands! Real Bargains!®, in every department, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids and other categories. We currently operate 389 stores in 25 states throughout half of the United States. For more information, visit https://www.ollies.us/home.html.

Investor Contact:
Jean Fontana
ICR
646-277-1214
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Tom Kuypers
Senior Vice President – Marketing & Advertising
717-657-2300
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODExMjc5MCMzODgzMDM3IzIwMTg4MDg=
dc8caef9-39d6-43b3-bbf7-4d3d798129d4

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)