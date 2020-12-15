Palo Alto Networks Completes Acquisition of Expanse

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Expanse Inc., a leader in attack surface management.

Expanse brings a unique level of visibility to security through the continuous scanning of exposed assets. This functionality is both critical and timely: in the case of the SolarWinds vulnerability this week, Expanse is able to provide organizations with the ability to scan the entire internet for publicly exposed servers and analyze outbound behavior to detect compromise.

"We are excited to officially welcome Expanse to Palo Alto Networks," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks. "This week is another reminder that organizations face an ever-expanding attack surface and increasingly sophisticated threats. Integrating Expanse's capabilities into Cortex will enable us to offer the first holistic solution for attack surface management, threat detection, and response. Together we can help CISOs and operations teams proactively address all security threats."

Palo Alto Networks Cortex™ product suite already provides enterprise-wide visibility, prevention, detection and response capabilities. The integration of Expanse's internet collection and attribution data will extend Cortex's capabilities across exposed and untracked external assets that might compromise an organization's attack surface.

Expanse co-founders, Dr. Tim Junio and Dr. Matt Kraning, are joining Palo Alto Networks. Palo Alto Networks paid approximately $670 million in cash and stock, and approximately $130 million in replacement equity awards to acquire Expanse.

