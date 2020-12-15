PringlesÂ® Returns To Big Game In 2021 With New Flavor Stacking Spot

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After three successful years in the Big Game, Pringles® is announcing its return as an advertiser on the biggest snacking day of the year. With brands taking center stage during the popular ad breaks, Pringles looks to build on previous years with a spot that features the hilarious consequences that occur when people get engrossed in Pringles Flavor Stacking combinations.

Off the back of this year's Rick and Morty™ partnership, Pringles has proven to be a fan favorite, resulting in double-digit growth for the brand. Without letting too many details out of the can, Pringles' 2021 commercial will continue to reinforce the brand's unnecessary genius and endless Flavor Stacking possibilities.

"We're really happy that Pringles will be back in the Big Game in 2021," said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. "We know that this coming year's Big Game day experience will be different, with more fans watching from home, it will definitely be huge TV and social media day for us to showcase the fun consumers can have creating Pringles Flavor Stacks."

The Big Game ad also celebrates another milestone for Pringles, as the brand identity goes through a "Glow Up," with a packaging and logo refresh on the unmistakeable can and new look for its mustachioed mascot, Mr. Julius Pringle. The new Pringles can features bold hues and a clean design, and the iconic mascot Mr. Pringle got a sleeker look and a new range of emotions, highlighting the inventive flavors in every can. The new can design will be featured in the 2021 Big Game spot, and rolled out across all brand communications including on-pack, digital and in-store promotions in early 2021.

The :30 spot was brought to life by the Grey Group and will be supported by a fully integrated campaign including PR, digital and social media.

As fans count down the days until the Big Game, Pringles will share more details on the campaign and spot. For more information, follow @Pringles on Instagram, Twitter and check out Facebook.com/Pringles.

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter.

