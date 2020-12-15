  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Zovio CEO to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on December 16, 2020

December 15, 2020 | About: NAS:ZVO +3.06%

Andrew Clark to Discuss the New Zovio and the Changing World of Education

PR Newswire

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 15, 2020

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) announced today that CEO Andrew Clark would be participating in the Water Tower Research Virtual Conference and Fireside Chat Series on Wednesday, December 16 at 10 a.m. ET. The topics covered will include the new Zovio and the Changing World of Education.

Zovio logo (PRNewsFoto/Zovio) (PRNewsfoto/Zovio)

"I am looking forward to discussing the changing student demographics and its impacts on traditional universities, the key role of data analytics in higher education management, and the interplay between employer needs and students' educational options and choices," said Clark. "Flexibility for students, responsiveness to employer needs, student demographics, short term and longer-term impacts of COVID-19 and the role of distance learning are some of the key challenges facing higher learning institutions, and Zovio is offering a broad range of solutions to learners, colleges and universities."

Registration for this event is available here.

About Zovio
Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and [email protected], leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

Contact: Alanna Vitucci
[email protected]
858 668 2586 x11636

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zovio-ceo-to-participate-in-water-tower-research-fireside-chat-series-on-december-16-2020-301193602.html

SOURCE Zovio


