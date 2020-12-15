SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. ("Big Rock" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BRPA) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with privately-held clinical stage, small molecule pharmaceutical company NeuroRx, Inc. ("NeuroRx"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Big Rock will acquire NeuroRx through a reverse merger, with NeuroRx surviving as the new publicly-traded combined entity to trade on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the ticker symbol "NRXP." The combined company will have an estimated post-transaction equity value in excess of $500 million.

If you own Big Rock shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/BRPA/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

WeissLaw is investigating whether Big Rock's board acted in the best interest of Big Rock's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of NeuroRx, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Big Rock public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-big-rock-partners-acquisition-corp-301193560.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP