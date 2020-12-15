Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTGX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 5,476,189 shares of its common stock, including 714,285 shares sold pursuant to the underwriters' exercise in full of their "green shoe" option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $21.00 per share. Aggregate gross proceeds to Protagonist from the offering were approximately $115.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, SVB Leerink LLC, Piper Sandler & Co. and BMO Capital Markets Corp. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the offered shares of common stock was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 10, 2020. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website, located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at [email protected]; from SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132 or by email at [email protected]; from Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at [email protected]; or from BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, by telephone at (800) 414-3627 or by email at [email protected].

