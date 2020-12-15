CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced it will redeem on January 1, 2021, all $1,000,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its 2.150% Series G Senior Notes due February 1, 2021 (CUSIP No. 05531FAZ6) and all $300,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its Series G Floating Rate Senior Notes due February 1, 2021 (CUSIP No. 05531FBA0) (collectively, the "Senior Notes").

The redemption price for the Senior Notes will be equal to 100% of their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of January 1, 2021. Interest on the Senior Notes will cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.

As the redemption date is a holiday, payment of the redemption price of the Senior Notes will be made the next following business day, January 4, 2021, through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $499 billion as of September 30, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-announces-redemption-of-senior-notes-due-february-2021-301193472.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation