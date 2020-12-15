  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
The Green Organic Dutchman Announces 2020 AGSM Voting Results

December 15, 2020 | About: OTCPK:TGODF +1.76% TSX:TGOD +1.96%

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD")(TSX: TGOD) (US: TGODF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") held today in a virtual-only format.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CNW Group/The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.)

All the matters put forward before Shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company's management information circular dated October 30th, 2020 (the "Circular") were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. In particular, Shareholders approved the election of all director nominees as follows:


Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld

% of Votes Cast in Favour (rounded)

Jeffrey J. Scott

62,587,391

8,438,901

88.12%

Marc Bertrand

62,816,568

8,214,724

88.44%

Nicholas G. Kirton

62,620,388

8,405,904

88.17%

Dr. Caroline MacCallum

62,964,738

8,061,554

88.65%

Jacques Dessureault

67,859,032

3,172,260

95.53%

Shareholders also approved the following items of business before the Meeting: the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the authorization of directors to fix their remuneration, the amended and restated Employee Stock Purchase Plan, the amended and restated Restricted Share Unit Plan, and the amended and restated By-law No.1.

The total number of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") represented by Shareholders and by proxy at the Meeting was 152,035,835 Common Shares, representing 34.70% of the Company's total issued and outstanding Common Shares. Detailed voting results are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A recording of the Meeting is available on the Company's website at: https://tgod.ca/2020proxymaterials.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.
The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (US-OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organically grown cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its organic cannabis is cultivated in living soil, as nature intended. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its two Canadian facilities have been built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD sells dried flower and oil, and recently launched a series of next–generation cannabis products such as organic teas, dissolvables and vapes. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indentures dated November 1, 2017, December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020 and October 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WT", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA" and "TGOD.WB", respectively, and TGODF trades in the US on the OTCQX. For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of Toronto Stock Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-green-organic-dutchman-announces-2020-agsm-voting-results-301193576.html

SOURCE The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.


