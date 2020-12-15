Kadant Inc (KAI) Executive Vice President & COO Eric T Langevin Sold $2.1 million of Shares

Executive Vice President & COO of Kadant Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric T Langevin (insider trades) sold 15,200 shares of KAI on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $135.82 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

Kadant Inc develops, manufactures, and markets equipment and products for the papermaking, paper recycling and other process industries. It also designs and manufactures stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board. Kadant Inc has a market cap of $1.62 billion; its shares were traded at around $141.180000 with a P/E ratio of 34.18 and P/S ratio of 2.50. The dividend yield of Kadant Inc stocks is 0.68%. Kadant Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 22.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Kadant Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Kadant Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Executive Vice President & CFO Michael J Mckenney sold 5,516 shares of KAI stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $135.12. The price of the stock has increased by 4.48% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

