Inseego Corp (INSG) EVP of Operations Doug Kahn Sold $700,225 of Shares

EVP of Operations of Inseego Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Doug Kahn (insider trades) sold 46,250 shares of INSG on 12/14/2020 at an average price of $15.14 a share. The total sale was $700,225.

Inseego Corp enables mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small medium businesses. Its portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS and IoT and Mobile solutions. Inseego Corp has a market cap of $1.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $14.840000 with and P/S ratio of 4.90. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Inseego Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

