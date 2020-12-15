Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc (ADAP) COO William C Jr Bertrand Bought $142,830 of Shares

COO of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William C Jr Bertrand (insider trades) bought 207,000 shares of ADAP on 12/14/2020 at an average price of $0.69 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $142,830.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC along with its subsidiaries is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in novel cancer immunotherapy products based on its T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC has a market cap of $629.940 million; its shares were traded at around $4.070000 with and P/S ratio of 162.80. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

