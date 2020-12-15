Elastic Nv (ESTC) CEO and Chairman Shay Banon Sold $59.4 million of Shares

CEO and Chairman of Elastic Nv (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Shay Banon (insider trades) sold 424,559 shares of ESTC on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $139.81 a share. The total sale was $59.4 million.

Elastic NV has a market cap of $12.03 billion; its shares were traded at around $137.680000 with and P/S ratio of 22.54.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman Shay Banon sold 424,559 shares of ESTC stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $139.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.52% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Shay Banon sold 353,945 shares of ESTC stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $141.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.52% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of ESTC stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $120.78. The price of the stock has increased by 13.99% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP and General Counsel W.h. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of ESTC stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $131.83. The price of the stock has increased by 4.44% since.

SVP and General Counsel W.h. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of ESTC stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $120.91. The price of the stock has increased by 13.87% since.

