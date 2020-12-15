YDX Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FSE:APY1) ("YDX" or the "Company"), announces a non-brokered private placement of up to $550,000 at $0.10 per unit (the Financing"). Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") exercisable into one common share at $0.20 for a period of two years.

"This financing is an opportunity for key investors and supporters of the YDX Group to strategically come on board or increase their position in the company. We have allocated a small position for any other investors who may be interested in taking advantage of these terms, and we remain conservative with respect to any further dilution. We have a strong pipeline for 2021 and our goal is to build a sustainable operation that does not require financing to run, which is still the reality of most companies on TSX-V" - stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDX Innovation.

For more information and general inquiries about the private placement, please write to: [email protected] .

All securities issued in connection with the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Financing. Completion of the Financing is subject to several conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory approvals. The use of proceeds from the Financing will be used for general working capital, marketing initiatives and administrative expenses. There may be a finders' fee payable subject to regulatory approval.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a global leader in the commercialization of immersive new technologies that incorporate virtual reality, augmented reality, esports and gaming. Its core business seeks to monetize through licensing its IP, developing interactive exhibitions and through esports tournaments and content.

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - is a proprietary gaming platform that brings location-based virtual reality to any location-based event or entertainment centre. Arkave features state-of-the-art free roam technology coupled with a vast library of both in-house and third-party games.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - has developed over 2,000 interactive and immersive experiences for some of the largest global brands including Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AB InBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, Fiat and the City of Rio de Janeiro.

Purple Mage Advisors - www.purplemage.com - Purple Mage Advisors (PMA) is a research and data analysis firm that specializes in player recruitment and development in the gaming industry. PMA helps esports and gaming companies with industry reports, player recruitment, player training, data analysis and relevant statistical reporting.

RENDER - www.render.gg - Render is a professional video production studio specializing in crafting video content for YouTubers, Streamers, Teams and Brands. Render is highly specialized in gaming content, but also works with a wide variety of digital media.

