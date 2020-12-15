Zoom To Expand Presence In Singapore

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ( ZM) today announced that it will expand its presence in Singapore by opening a new Research and Development Center, where it will hire hundreds of key engineering headcount. Zoom will also expand its co-located data center in the country. This commitment represents a growing strategic investment in the country, where Zoom has already had a presence for 2 years.



This expansion into Singapore will supplement Zoom’s existing R&D centers in the US, India, and China, and support Zoom’s engineering leadership, which is based at its San Jose, California headquarters. Zoom selected Singapore for its exceptional engineering talent. The company has already begun recruiting engineers in the area and looks forward to selecting office space as pandemic-related remote work subsides.

Zoom continues to expand its global data center locations by doubling its data center capacity in Singapore. The new expansion will ensure Zoom’s superior quality of experience, security, and reliability to its users across Asia Pacific.

“Singapore is pro-business, ranks as one of the friendliest countries to set up a company, and continues to be a favorite for regional headquarters as it boasts exceptional talent, strong infrastructure, and is a perfect gateway for engaging the wider APAC region,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, President of Product and Engineering for Zoom. “We plan to immediately hire employees, leveraging Singapore’s highly-educated engineering talent pool. Our new R&D center and data center will play a critical role in Zoom’s continued international growth.”

“Zoom has changed the realm of what we thought was possible. We can work from anywhere rather than a fixed location. We can brainstorm, learn or even have dinner and drinks together remotely,” said Kai Fong Chng, Managing Director of the Singapore Economic Development Board. “In some ways, we are more productive and fulfilled. And this is only the beginning in re-inventing how we work, live and play. So I am thrilled that Zoom will be partnering with Singapore to set up an R&D center to explore possibilities.”

The launch of a R&D center in Singapore represents Zoom’s strategy of developing its leading communications technology in multiple locations globally. The center will play a vital role as a source of innovation for Zoom, leveraging some of Singapore’s most talented professionals.

