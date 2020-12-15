Glenview Capital Management Buys Myriad Genetics Inc, Medtronic PLC, Amgen Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc

Investment company Glenview Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Myriad Genetics Inc, Medtronic PLC, Amgen Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Nuance Communications Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, DaVita Inc, FMC Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glenview Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Glenview Capital Management owns 45 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MDT, AMGN, PEAK, MSFT, WELL, FLDM, VVI,

MDT, AMGN, PEAK, MSFT, WELL, FLDM, VVI, Added Positions: MYGN, TAK, EXPE, LYFT, MCK, PRAH, BAX, FISV,

MYGN, TAK, EXPE, LYFT, MCK, PRAH, BAX, FISV, Reduced Positions: NUAN, VIAC, HCA, DVA, FMC, DGX, BSX, URI, HUM, MTOR, DXC, HOLX, MAR, CTVA, MOH, CAR, IQV, ABC, EBAY, BHC, UHS, MIK, ESI, LH, ENDP, BKD, BHVN,

NUAN, VIAC, HCA, DVA, FMC, DGX, BSX, URI, HUM, MTOR, DXC, HOLX, MAR, CTVA, MOH, CAR, IQV, ABC, EBAY, BHC, UHS, MIK, ESI, LH, ENDP, BKD, BHVN, Sold Out: UNH, TMO, PACB, EW,