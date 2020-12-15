Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. Buys Snowflake Inc, Unity Software Inc, KE Holdings Inc

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, Unity Software Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Berkeley Lights Inc, Sumo Logic Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. owns 11 stocks with a total value of $10.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SNOW, U, BEKE, BLI, SUMO,

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 17,464,340 shares, 42.24% of the total portfolio. New Position Unity Software Inc (U) - 32,955,889 shares, 27.72% of the total portfolio. New Position Medallia Inc (MDLA) - 44,407,056 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 10,964,911 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI) - 8,048,014 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $328.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 42.24%. The holding were 17,464,340 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $144.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.72%. The holding were 32,955,889 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33 and $65.63, with an estimated average price of $49.82. The stock is now traded at around $63.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 10,964,911 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. initiated holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The purchase prices were between $56 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $83.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.92%. The holding were 8,048,014 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $25.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 3,405,460 shares as of 2020-09-30.