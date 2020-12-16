  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Lucerne Capital Issues Statement Regarding Revised Offer From Next Private To Acquire Altice Europe

December 16, 2020 | About: XAMS:ATC -1.82% OTCPK:ALTCY +0%

PR Newswire

GREENWICH, Conn. and AMSTERDAM, Dec. 16, 2020

GREENWICH, Conn. and AMSTERDAM, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucerne Capital Management ("Lucerne"), a registered investment adviser managing funds that own approximately EUR 106 million of shares of Altice Europe N.V. (ATC.AS) ("Altice Europe" or the "Company"), today issued the following statement regarding the revised all-cash offer of EUR 5.35 per share for all common shares A and common shares B of Altice Europe by Next Private B.V. (the "Revised Offer"):

This Revised Offer represents a significant increase in price, demonstrating that the Company and its independent directors recognize the inherent value of Altice Europe stock. We appreciate the support we have received from other Altice Europe shareholders and are pleased to reach this outcome, which we believe provides fair value to minority shareholders and represents a positive outcome for all stakeholders in the Company.

As previously announced, Lucerne sent letters to the Altice Europe Board of Directors on October 1 and November 30 opposing the original offer of EUR 4.11. Subsequently, Lucerne filed a petition with the Enterprise Chamber in Amsterdam on December 7 asking the court to order an inquiry into Altice Europe, to appoint three independent non-executive directors to assess and supervise the original offer, and to prohibit a vote on the "pre-wired restructuring measures."

About Lucerne Capital Management

Lucerne Capital Management, founded in 2000 and co-managed by Pieter Taselaar and Thijs Hovers, is an investment firm specializing in bottom-up stock selection with a focus on European markets.

Contacts

Lucerne Capital Management

Claudia Taselaar

+1 914 819 3746

[email protected]

Media Contacts

Steve Bruce/Taylor Ingraham

ASC Advisors

+1 203 992 1230

[email protected] / [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lucerne-capital-issues-statement-regarding-revised-offer-from-next-private-to-acquire-altice-europe-301193780.html

SOURCE Lucerne Capital Management


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)