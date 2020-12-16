A Trio of Stocks Growing Revenue Per Share Fast

The S&P 500 Index stocks saw their aggregate trailing 12-month real revenue per share rise at a compound average growth rate (CAGR) of 1.97% per annum over the past five years, which occurred alongside a share price increase of 84.22% over the past five years through Dec. 16.

Thus, investors may be interested in the following U.S.-listed equities, as they represent stocks that have beaten the S&P 500 index in terms of superior revenue per share growth rates in recent years.

Fluent Inc

The first company that makes the cut is Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT).

Based in New York, Fluent is a provider of data-driven digital marketing services to U.S. clients operating in various industries such as financial services, media and entertainment, healthcare, leisure, staffing and employment services and consumer cyclical.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 48.7% on average per annum over the past five years, as illustrated in the below chart.

The share price grew 58% over the past year, 3% over the past two years and 20% over the past three years to close at $3.53 on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $269.47 million and a 52-week range of $1.02 to $4.25 per share.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a buy rating for this stock and have produced an average target price of $4.75 per share, which mirrors an additional 35% upside.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

eXp World Holdings Inc

The second company that makes the cut is eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Based in Bellingham, Washington, eXp World Holdings is a provider of cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in North America, the U.K. and Australia.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 138.4% on average per annum over the past five years, as shown in the below chart.

The share price increased more than 90 times over the past five years to trade at $72.72 on Tuesday's close. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a 52-week range of $6.51 to $72.83.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a buy recommendation rating for this stock with an average target price of about $51.50 per share.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

iRadimed Corp

The third company that makes the cut is iRadimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD).

Based in Winter Springs, Florida, iRadimed Corp is a developer, marketer and distributor of medical devices for magnetic resonance imaging to healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 9.8% on average per annum over the past five years.

The stock price has increased 5% so far this year and 87% over the past three years to close at $24.59 per share on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $301.7 million and a 52-week range of $14.42 to $28.43.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a buy rating for this stock and have set an average target price of $28 per share.

GuruFocus assigned the company a score of 7 out of 10 for both financial strength and profitability.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

