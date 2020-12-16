Juva Life Features Redwood City Operational Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) ( JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) (“Juva Life,” “Juva” or the “Company”), a premier California based multi-faceted life sciences company focused on the commercialization of Cannabis products and advanced formulations is pleased to follow up on its November 25th news release with a featured summary of activities to-date at its Redwood City operations.



In relation to the significantly larger footprint of the Hayward and Stockton facilities which are rapidly advancing through licensing and construction phases, the Redwood City operation was designed to initially target regional delivery services and rapid territorial expansion. With a growing staff of over 14 team members and an expanding vehicle fleet which currently includes 50% hybrid electric vehicles, the service has been operational since late January of 2020.

With a functional capability to easily service the San Francisco Peninsula through its central location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose, the location serves a generally younger demographic in the Silicon Valley region. Ongoing efforts are underway to extend the delivery area to encompass adjacent high density urban centres aimed at increasing the total accessible population to an estimated 1.67 million potential customers.

Through an evolving menu of almost 400 SKU’s to choose from, including numerous award-winning and top selling products, the Juva sales team is constantly improving conversion rates and building a loyal customer base. For more information on product services, visit: www.shopjuva.com/redwood-city/.

In related news, the Company has recently obtained the option to lease a high visibility retail location on a prime corner of downtown Redwood City in a concerted bid to receive one of up to six storefront retail licenses proposed to be granted via a merit-based process by the municipality of Redwood City. Working in conjunction with the existing delivery services operational center for inventory support, the addition of storefront retail could act as a regional brand multiplier and centralized focus for enhanced consumer awareness campaigns.

Juva’s CEO and Founder, Doug Chloupek notes, “COVID-19 created some surprising opportunities and interesting challenges that our team have been able to pivot to our advantage. As a brand-new delivery service offering an extensive menu of popular items, we really had to quickly build confidence based on quality, responsiveness, merit and trust. To-date, we have successfully proven to our growing list of customers that with Juva, they can easily order the products they want, when they want, and where they want them. As news regarding vaccine rollout build hope for future, we believe we are extraordinarily well positioned to leverage our commercial activities to quickly advance marketing momentum and increase our sector positioning as, and when restrictions begin to ease. We have worked hard to get the word out during these challenging times and our efforts will definitely act as a launch pad for continued growth and greatly assist in the creation of sustainable value for our entire enterprise.”

