Heat Biologics Announces Completion of ZVX-60 Vaccine Cell Line for COVID-19

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / Heat Biologics, Inc. ("Heat") (NASDAQ:HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, including multiple oncology product candidates and a novel COVID-19 vaccine, today announces it has completed its gp96-based COVID-19 vaccine cell line ("ZVX-60"), which is being developed for use as either a standalone vaccine, or in combination with other vaccines to enhance prophylactic protection. Data, generated at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, has confirmed expression of gp96, OX40L and Spike protein. The Company also reports it has begun preparations for manufacturing, as the next-step towards first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trials.

Jeff Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of Heat, commented, "We are encouraged by the recent Phase 3 data reported by other vaccine developers, and commend the FDA for their fast action to accelerate approval. Importantly, we believe ZVX-60 holds promise as an adjunct therapy to enhance protection provided by other vaccine approaches. Our preclinical data thus far suggests that our cell line generates a robust T-cell mediated immune response directed against the Spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. Notably, the cell line induced expansion of both "killer" CD8+ T-cells that destroy virus infected cells, as well as "helper" CD4 T-cells that assist in producing anti-viral antibodies."

"We are also excited to report that preparations for manufacturing the vaccine are well underway. Given the utility and versatility of our vaccine platform, we look forward to advancing ZVX-60 into clinical development."

