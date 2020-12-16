CarLotz, Inc. Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CarLotz, Inc., (“CarLotz” or the “Company”), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, which recently announced it would become a public company via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (“Acamar”) (Nasdaq: ACAM), today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine month period ended September 30, 2020.Michael Bor, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of CarLotz, Inc, commented, “I am thrilled with our third quarter financial performance highlighted by our 12% increase in total revenue, 56% increase in gross profit, and 188% growth in contribution margin per unit, despite a COVID impacted backdrop. Our strong third quarter results are a testament to the team’s continued execution of our growth strategies combined with CarLotz’ differentiated positioning as the only consignment-to-retail sales operator in the used vehicle industry.”The Company’s third quarter 2020 net revenues increased 12% to $29.8 million from $26.5 million in the same period in 2019. This growth was driven by double-digit growth in retail and financing revenues. Gross profit increased $1.3 million, or 56%, to $3.6 million from $2.3 million in the prior year period. Retail gross profit per unit (“GPU”) increased 71% to $2,181 from $1,276 in the prior year period. Contribution margin per unit increased 188% to $1,883 in the third quarter 2020 versus $655 in the third quarter of 2019 primarily attributed to maintaining industry leading CAC efficiency while increasing sales and gross profits.“As we look to the fourth quarter and to 2021, we’ve never been more confident in our ability to drive to our stated goals,” commented Mr. Bor. We are raising our outlook for the fourth quarter, and reiterating our financial projections for 2021 and out to 2023. Our inventory sourcing relationships are stronger than ever and our recent surge in inventory is driving sales and profits, providing proof of our ability to support our future growth. We have made significant strides operationally increasing our confidence in our plans to roll out our national hub-based growth strategy and execute on our ambitious long-term plans. We’ve also recently added key leadership roles to our team, including a CMO, GC and CCO, and CFO with decades of experience in retail and in our industry. Along with other key hires, we have a growing team that is ready to execute on our plan. We couldn’t be more excited to embark on our national expansion. With a mixture of new leases and LOI’s signed on a number of new locations already, we are gearing up for a lot of activity in the first half of next year.”Luis Solorzano, Chief Executive Officer of Acamar Partners, commented: “CarLotz’ impressive third quarter results underscore our conviction in the business and further supports our investment philosophy of growth and value creation. CarLotz’ inventory sourcing relationships are stronger than ever, and we have increased confidence in its national hub-based growth strategy and long term plans. Our team at Acamar Partners continues to work closely with the CarLotz team and expects to close the transaction in early first quarter 2021.”The Company is raising its fourth quarter outlook for revenue, gross profit and contribution margin. Based on the mid-point of year-over-year growth ranges for the fourth quarter that can be found in the Company’s supplemental presentation filed today, retail units sold are expected to increase by ~10%; revenue is expected to increase by ~19%; gross profit is expected to increase by ~77%; and contribution margin is expected to increase by ~97%.In connection with the pending business combination, Acamar Partners has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) an amended registration statement on Form S-4/A, which can be found at [url="]www.sec.gov[/url]. The business combination is expected to close in early first quarter 2021.A conference call to discuss the third quarter 2020 financial results is scheduled for today, December 16, 2020 at 8:30 am ET. Interested parties may listen to the conference call via telephone by dialing 1-877-451-6152, or for international callers, 1-201-389-0879. A telephone replay will be available until 11:59 pm ET on December 23, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671 and entering replay Pin number: 13714338.The conference call webcast, together with certain supplemental presentation materials, will be available at [url="]www.acamarpartners.com[/url] and [url="]www.carlotz.com[/url].CarLotz is a used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing™ business that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to access the previously unavailable retail sales channel while simultaneously providing buyers with prices that are, on average, below those of traditional dealerships. Our mission is to create the world’s greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing and selling model that offers a seamless omni-channel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles while allowing for a fully contactless end-to-end e-commerce interface that enables no hassle buying and selling. Our proprietary Retail Remarketing™ technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables price and vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channel. Through our marketplace model, we generate significant value for both sellers and buyers through price, selection and experience.Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. 