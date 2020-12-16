  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Dec. 17, to Discuss First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

December 16, 2020 | About: NYSE:ACN +1.35%


Accenture (NYSE:NYSE:ACN) will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EST tomorrow, Dec. 17, to discuss its first-quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call.



To participate, please dial +1 (877) 692-8955 [+1 (234) 720-6979 outside the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada] and enter access code 9555790 approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference call will also be accessible live on the Investor Relations section of the Accenture Web site at [url="]www.accenture.com[/url].



A replay of the conference call will be available online at [url="]www.accenture.com[/url] beginning at 11:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The replay will also be available via telephone by dialing +1 (866) 207-1041 [+1 (402) 970-0847 outside the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada] and entering access code 8556330 from 11:00 a.m. EST Thursday, Dec. 17 through Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021.



About Accenture


Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud, and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology, and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 506,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at [url="]www.accenture.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005001/en/


