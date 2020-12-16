  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Meritage Homes Gives $750,000 to Deserving Charities in 2020

December 16, 2020 | About: MTH +0.18%

Charitable giving focused on support for COVID-19 efforts and promoting racial diversity and equity

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes, the seventh-largest homebuilder in the U.S., today announced that through its charitable foundation, Meritage Cares, it has donated $750,000 in 2020 to non-profits across the country that are focused on helping those affected by COVID-19, fighting hunger, combating homelessness, and promoting racial equity nationwide.

“The impacts of the pandemic made it more important than ever for us to expand our dedication to corporate giving this year,” said Phillippe Lord, COO and incoming CEO of Meritage Homes. “As a homebuilder, fostering healthy communities that value equity and diversity is both a responsibility and a passion that everyone here collectively shares. I have been extremely proud to watch our teams come together to make a meaningful difference.”

Ongoing 2020 efforts through Meritage Cares included:

Steve Hilton, outgoing CEO and Chairman of the Board at Meritage Homes added, “Giving back has been a core company value for the last 35 years and this year is no exception. Meritage Cares has enabled us to make charity a pillar of our business and provided community service opportunities to our employees throughout the year. Especially in these unprecedented times, the desire to give to others across our organization is inspiring.”

For more information on Meritage Cares, please visit: https://www.meritagehomes.com/why-meritage/meritage-cares.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2019. Meritage Homes offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 135,000 homes in its 35-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. Meritage Homes is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a seven-year recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

Contacts:
Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations
(480) 515-8979 (office)
[email protected]
ti?nf=ODExMjgxNCMzODgzMTY2IzIwMjA2ODg=
90539ba5-5ddc-456b-82bf-0f7e4a9fc9e6

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)