Ryder Donates $800,000 to United Way in Virtual Workplace Campaign

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in [url="]supply+chain[/url], [url="]dedicated+transportation[/url], and commercial [url="]fleet+management[/url] solutions, is proud to announce the company's annual [url="]United+Way[/url] workplace campaign contributions for 2020 totaled more than $800,000, in line with its annual campaign goal.Each year, the campaign is organized by Ryder executives and employee volunteers who plan and execute five days of fundraising activities and donations made through an online pledge portal. This year's campaign, branded "Now More Than Ever," was a major shift from the more than 40-year Ryder tradition of supporting the United Way as the company implemented a fully virtual campaign for its nearly 40,000 employees who are based out of the company's global headquarters in Miami, Fla.; major employee centers in Novi, Mich., Alpharetta, Ga., and Fort Worth, Texas; and throughout hundreds of Ryder maintenance and warehouse locations across the United States."It is always an honor to help the United Way further its mission, and it is extra special to see Ryder employees come out in full force to lend their support and dollars during a year like no other," said Ryder Chairman and CEO Robert Sanchez. "For more than 40 years, Ryder has supported the United Way as giving back in the communities where we work and live is part of our corporate culture and an annual company tradition. I'm extremely proud of the outcome from this year's fully virtual campaign as Ryder employees continue to show how we can come together, regardless of the circumstances, in the name of helping those in need. Our campaign was also a huge success thanks to the leadership and involvement of the campaign chair, Chief Financial Officer Scott Parker."Funds raised through the annual campaign go to carefully vetted programs and organizations in the communities where Ryder employees live and work that are fighting for the health, education, and financial stability of everyone in the community—three areas that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic."On behalf of all United Ways whose work Ryder supports, thank you for committing to building stronger communities, giving every individual an opportunity to thrive through your generosity," said Maria C. Alonso, president and chief executive officer, [url="]United+Way+of+Miami-Dade.[/url] "We are inspired by Ryder's unwavering support, undeterred by circumstances that have only served to deepen our communities' needs. It is because of partners like Ryder that we can continue to do the vital work we do.""Even though 2020 feels like a year where things are quite different, one thing clearly stayed the same, and that's the compassion that all Ryder employees share for their communities," said Mr. Parker. "The fact that we continue to reach our goal year after year and no matter the environment is a true testament to the importance we place on giving and giving back at Ryder."Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides [url="]supply+chain[/url], [url="]dedicated+transportation[/url], and commercial [url="]fleet+management[/url] solutions, including full service [url="]leasing[/url], [url="]rental[/url], and [url="]maintenance[/url], [url="]used+vehicle+sales[/url], [url="]professional+drivers[/url], [url="]transportation+services[/url], [url="]freight+brokerage[/url], [url="]warehousing+and+distribution[/url], [url="]e-commerce+fulfillment[/url], and [url="]last+mile+delivery[/url] services, to some of the world's most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages more than 250,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 55 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. [url="]www.ryder.com[/url]

