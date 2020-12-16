Accenture Named a Leader for Application and Digital Services in Capital Markets by Analyst Firm Everest Group

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader for application and digital servicesin capital markets by consulting and research firm Everest Group.

Everest Group analyzed the capabilities of leading application and digital service providers for the capital markets industry. Service providers are positioned on Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix®, which measures each firm’s vision, capability and market impact. The reports and PEAK Matrix assessments provide businesses with a framework to measure the relative market impact and capabilities of service providers around the world.Accenture is positioned as a Leader for Market Impact, which assesses service providers against criteria such as market adoption, portfolio mix and value delivered to clients; and for Vision & Capability, which includes measures such as strategy, scope of services, innovation & investments and delivery.In its [url="]Application+and+Digital+Services+in+Capital+Markets+%26ndash%3B+Services+PEAK+Matrix%26reg%3B+Assessment+2021[/url], Everest Group analyzed 25 service providers.“We’re thrilled to be recognized by Everest Group for our leading capabilities in helping capital markets firms modernize their legacy technology systems to drive real business value,” said David Treat, a senior managing director who leads technology for Accenture’s Capital Markets industry group. “The breadth of Accenture’s innovative cloud-first solutions coupled with our industry expertise can help capital markets firms maximize the benefits of cloud-based infrastructure, digital asset markets, and applications, including speed, agility and a better customer experience at a lower cost with greater security.”“Capital markets firms have to put digital at their core by embracing cloud, artificial intelligence, and data and analytics across their enterprises,” said Michael Spellacy, a senior managing director at Accenture and global capital markets industry group lead. “Doing so can help firms contend with rising costs, declining revenues and subpar digital customer experiences while creating new opportunities for growth. The first-mover advantage is real and the financial crisis of 2008 illustrated this as the banks who made bold bets and invested in technology thrived afterward, while those who rode out the crisis with their operations intact lost market share and remain behind to this day.”Accenture recently announced [url="]Accenture+Cloud+First[/url], a multi-service group of 70,000 cloud professionals that brings together the full power and breadth of Accenture’s industry and technology capabilities, ecosystem partnerships, and deep commitment to learning and upskilling clients’ employees and to responsible business, with the singular focus of enabling organizations to move to the cloud with greater speed and achieve greater value for all their stakeholders at this critical time.Accenture is a global professional services company with leading across capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 506,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at [url="]www.accenture.com[/url].Accenture’s Capital Markets industry group helps wealth and asset managers, investment banks and exchanges rethink their business models, manage risk, redefine workplace strategies and improve operational efficiency to prepare for the digital future. To learn more, visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.accenture.com%2Fus-en%2Findustries%2Fcapital-markets-index[/url].This document is intended for general informational purposes only and does not take into account the reader’s specific circumstances, and may not reflect the most current developments. Accenture disclaims, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, any and all liability for the accuracy and completeness of the information in this presentation and for any acts or omissions made based on such information. Accenture does not provide legal, regulatory, audit, or tax advice. Readers are responsible for obtaining such advice from their own legal counsel or other licensed professionalsThis document makes descriptive reference to trademarks that may be owned by others. The use of such trademarks herein is not an assertion of ownership of such trademarks by Accenture and is not intended to represent or imply the existence of an association between Accenture and the lawful owners of such trademarks.

