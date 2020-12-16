May Mobility Selects Velodyne Lidar as Long-Range Lidar Provider

[url="]Velodyne+Lidar%2C+Inc.[/url] (Nasdaq: VLDR) today announced a sales agreement for [url="]Alpha+Prime%26trade%3B[/url] sensors with May Mobility, a pioneer in autonomous vehicle (AV) technology. May Mobility selected Velodyne as a provider of long-range, surround view lidar sensors for its entire growing fleet of self-driving shuttles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005129/en/

May Mobility selected Velodyne Lidar as a provider of long-range, surround view lidar sensors for its entire growing fleet of self-driving shuttles. (Photo: May Mobility)

Velodyne’s Alpha Prime is a next generation lidar sensor that utilizes Velodyne’s patented 360-degree surround view perception technology to support safe, high-performance autonomous mobility. A result of more than ten years of lidar innovation and testing, the Alpha Prime supports precise, reliable navigation in real-time autonomous operation in urban and highway environments. The sensor detects and tracks vehicles, pedestrians and other obstructions to help autonomous vehicles safely navigate at various speeds, traveling night and day in a range of road conditions such as rain, sleet and snow.“Velodyne Lidar is a valued partner and we’ve chosen their long-range, surround view lidar sensors because they integrate well with our AV systems. This will allow us to continue to improve the overall operation and safety of our shuttles, and expand the capabilities of our vehicles into a wider range of operational design domains,” said Edwin Olson, co-founder and CEO of May Mobility.May Mobility is actively operating autonomous vehicle shuttles today in Grand Rapids, Mich. and has provided more than 265,000 safe AV rides for consumers since 2018. Upcoming planned deployments in 2021 include those in Arlington, Texas and Higashi-Hiroshima City, Japan.“May Mobility’s innovative autonomous technology is helping transform urban mobility by delivering safe, accessible transportation services,” said Anand Gopalan, CEO, Velodyne Lidar. “May Mobility is demonstrating how Velodyne’s lidar sensors help make self-driving shuttles safe and efficient, positioning them to close public transit gaps and bottlenecks.”Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne is the first public pure-play lidar company and is known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit [url="]www.velodynelidar.com[/url].May Mobility is unlocking a better life today through self-driving transportation. We deliver solutions that work in today’s communities to accelerate the path toward a future where people can drive less and live more. The company’s goal is to realize a world where self-driving systems increase the reliability of transportation, make the roads much safer, and encourage better land use in order to foster more green, vibrant, and livable spaces. For more information, visit [url="]maymobility.com[/url].This press release contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, without limitation, all statements other than historical fact and include, without limitation, statements regarding Velodyne’s target markets, new products, development efforts, competition. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, ‘assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Velodyne's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include Velodyne's ability to manage growth; Velodyne's ability to execute its business plan; uncertainties related to the ability of Velodyne's customers to commercialize their products and the ultimate market acceptance of these products; the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Velodyne's and its customers' businesses; uncertainties related to Velodyne's estimates of the size of the markets for its products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Velodyne's products; the success of other competing lidar and sensor-related products and services that exist or may become available; Velodyne's ability to identify and integrate acquisitions; uncertainties related to Velodyne's current litigation and potential litigation involving Velodyne or the validity or enforceability of Velodyne's intellectual property; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Velodyne's products and services. Velodyne undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005129/en/