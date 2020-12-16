Ceridian Partners with RedZone Group Purchasing to Drive Quantifiable Value for Sports and Entertainment Industry

Today, nearly half (47 percent) of NFL franchises rely on the industry-leading Dayforce platform for their HCM needs

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. and TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global human capital management (HCM) technology company, today announced a partnership with RedZone Group Purchasing (RedZone). As its exclusive HCM partner, Ceridian will provide RedZone’s members with access to the award-winning Dayforce platform to deliver value to their organizations and workforces.

“As the trusted human capital management partner to leading sports entertainment franchises, including the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Vegas Golden Knights, we understand the complexities that come with running a winning team,” said Chris Armstrong, Chief Customer Officer, Ceridian. “We look forward to partnering with RedZone members to help them unlock value, drive efficiencies, and create experiences their employees will love.”

Sports teams must navigate a range of legislative requirements as they travel to compete across the United States and internationally. Today, nearly half (47 percent) of NFL franchises rely on the Dayforce platform to handle complex compliance requirements, automate payroll, monitor new tax and legislation, and facilitate onboarding and scheduling.

“Professional sports organizations face unique challenges running their operations and must be constantly aware of, and compliant with, multiple tax, legislative and workplace rules,” said Peter Secord, President, RedZone. “We are excited to partner with Ceridian and introduce their payroll and HR technology to our members, as it brings all the needed solutions together under one umbrella.”

RedZone offers owners and managers of professional sports franchises, arenas, stadiums, convention centers, and performing arts centers access to a nationwide group purchase program including Ceridian.

Ceridian is a recognized leader in sports entertainment. To learn more, visit: Ceridian.com/solutions/sports-entertainment.

