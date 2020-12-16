Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces 15 New Clients with over 12,000 New Patients in Central and North Texas and Puerto Rico

HAMILTON, Ontario, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, today announced that it is onboarding 15 new clients in Texas and Puerto Rico who will use its proprietary iUGO Care Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) and Telemedicine platform.



“We are very pleased to have added fifteen new clients to our customer base in Central and North Texas and Puerto Rico,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “These clients have over 12,000 eligible patients who will be using Reliq’s iUGO Care Software and Care Management services, at an average revenue of $65 USD per patient per month. We have already begun onboarding patients for these new clients and expect to complete the onboarding over the next 4 – 6 months. The new clients include physician practices, home health agencies and a Medical Clinic with over 10 locations between Dallas and San Antonio, Texas. Patient onboarding continues to accelerate, despite the holiday season and the worsening global pandemic. The Company remains on track to achieve cashflow positive in Calendar Q1 2021.”

About Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF.

