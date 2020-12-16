Fan Pass Announces Two High Profile Artists Making Their Debut December 18 and 20 with Live Holiday Showcase Events

Artists Bigga$tate and Leeky Bandz are set to promote event tickets and exclusive merchandise collections created by the Fan Pass design team and only available on Fan Pass

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. ( FDBL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce its Holiday “Artist Showcase,” coming this weekend and featuring artist Bigga$tate on Friday, Dec. 18, and Leeky Bandz on Sunday, Dec. 20.

Both artists have recently approved three custom merchandise designs made by the Fan Pass design team as each of the items are being added to the artists’ Merch store, in each of their channels on the platform.

Each artist event is being offered to fans as a “Ticketed Event” with 100% of the ticket sale price going to the artist, while Fan Pass adds a $.99 “platform fee” upon checkout. Bigga$tate’s event on December 18 is offered at $5.99 (including platform fee), while Leeky Bandz on December 20th is offering his ticket at $4.99 (including platform fee).

Leeky Bandz has 44,300 Instagram followers through a verified IG account, 38,702 monthly listeners on Spotify, 17,500 subscribers on YouTube, and collabs with artists like Gunna and YoungBoy, and Bigga$tate, who has 21,500 Instagram followers and 6,607 monthly listeners on Spotify, with his most recent music video amassing over 40,000 views.

“Our team has been working to assist each artist with promotional materials and merchandise that is poised to generate additional revenue. Social media ads, along with a posting schedule to promote to their fans prior to and during their events, are just some of the items being handled by our team. Following each event our merchandise team will circulate promo codes for the two artists to offer their fans a discount while promoting their merchandise collections on the Fan Pass platform as well,” said Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

View Artist Merchandise, Designs or Purchase Here:

https://shop.fanpasslive.com/collections/leeky-bandz

https://shop.fanpasslive.com/collections/bigga-tate

For more information and to support Fan Pass artists

Download the Fan Pass app

Apple App Store or the Google Play Store

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the Company’s flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content "channels," live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.

With Fan Pass, artists can offer exclusive content channels to their fans, who can simply use their smartphones to gain access to their favorite artists as well as an all-access pass, giving them access to all artists on the platform. Additionally, the Fan Pass team will deploy social broadcasters to capture exclusive VIP experiences, interviews and behind-the-scenes content featuring their favorite artists – all available to fan subscribers for free on a trial basis. Thereafter, subscriptions are billed monthly at $3.99, or about the cost of downloading a couple of songs, providing VIP access at a fraction of the cost of traditional face-to-face meetups.

Friendable Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures. For more information about the company, visit www.Friendable.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The Company’s iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.



