Regency Centers Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

December 16, 2020 | About: REG +3.4%

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (The “Company”) ( REG) will announce its Fourth Quarter 2020 earnings results on Thursday, February 11, 2021, after the market closes. The Company’s earnings release and supplemental information package will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website - investors.regencycenters.com. The Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Date:Friday, February 12, 2021
Time:12:00 p.m. ET
Dial#:877-407-0789 or 201-689-8562
Webcast:investors.regencycenters.com

Replay

Webcast Archive: Investor Relations page under Webcasts & Presentations

About Regency Centers Corporation ( REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Christy McElroy
904 598 7616
[email protected]

