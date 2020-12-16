Passage Bio Announces Gene Therapy Manufacturing Research and Development Site

- Company invests to build in-house capabilities to support advancement of pipeline -



- In combination with dedicated CGMP suite at Catalent, the new laboratory creates foundation for integrated AAV gene therapy manufacturing -

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. ( PASG), a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it has entered into a long-term lease to support Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) laboratory operations for the company’s gene therapy programs. The new laboratory, slated to open in the second quarter of 2021 at the Princeton West Innovation Campus in Hopewell, New Jersey, will initially focus on state-of-the-art analytical capabilities, clinical assay development and validation, biomarker assay validation and clinical product testing to support both viral vector manufacturing and clinical development.

The opening of the CMC laboratory is a key component of Passage Bio’s strategy to expand its internal manufacturing capabilities to support its lead gene therapy programs as they move into the clinic and advance toward commercialization. The CMC laboratory complements the recent opening of Passage Bio’s dedicated CGMP manufacturing suite at Catalent. These investments provide the company with the foundation for an integrated manufacturing supply chain with robust capabilities to advance multiple gene therapy programs to support clinical trials worldwide.

“Investing in an in-house CMC lab puts us in greater control of our vector manufacturing and quality control processes as we advance our gene therapy product candidates into the clinic in 2021 and beyond,” said Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Passage Bio. “The opening of this lab will be another important step to assure we have the processes in place to support the continued development of our lead gene therapy products well into the future.”

Passage Bio has leased approximately 62,000 square feet of lab space at the Princeton West Innovation Campus which is intended to support analytics, process development, quality control and pilot manufacturing. The 1.2 million-square-foot, multi-purpose research and development and biologic/pharmaceutical manufacturing campus also provides Passage Bio with readily available expansion opportunities for additional lab space and CGMP manufacturing operations to support long-term growth in the company’s gene therapy pipeline programs. Passage Bio plans to expand its headcount with more than 20 new positions in 2021 at the new CMC lab.

Alex Fotopoulos, MSc., MBA, chief technical officer of Passage Bio, added, “State-of-the-art analytics are essential for optimizing vector production and characterizing the safety and efficacy of gene therapy products as we move from early to late-stage clinical development and eventually to commercial-scale production. The lab capability and infrastructure will enable us to apply and advance cutting-edge vector analytics, along with our partners at the Penn Gene Therapy Program, to propel our gene therapy programs forward.”

