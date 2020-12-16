Motus GI Announces Clinical Compendium of Pure-Vu System Patient Case Studies As Reported by Several Leading U.S. Hospitals

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., ( MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced today that it has collected a series of case studies from several leading U.S. hospitals which highlight the advantages of utilizing its Pure-Vu System to successfully complete emergent or challenging colonoscopies for patients with inadequately prepared colons. The case studies are now available on the Motus GI website (click here).



Tim Moran, chief executive officer of Motus GI, stated, "As we’ve expanded the number of commercial placements for the Pure-Vu System into the flagship hospital of many of the leading health systems across the U.S., the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. The patient case studies we’ve released today highlight the real-world impact our system has on optimizing care for patients who need an immediate colonoscopy or suffer from a comorbidity that precludes them from completing their prep regimen.”

“One of the biggest takeaways from this collection of case studies is the variety of use cases where patients were unable to properly prep for a colonoscopy. For example, in one study the patient had a long history of incomplete colonoscopies due to inadequate bowel prep. Due to the Pure-Vu System, it was possible to directly visualize the entire colon which had been a challenge in the past. With the clearing of the debris, a lesion was uncovered and subsequently removed. This patient will now be put on a standard surveillance protocol for scheduled colonoscopies, as opposed to having a shortened surveillance interval due to poor visualization that would impose a greater burden on the patient for more frequent procedures and higher healthcare costs,” concluded Mr. Moran.

Case Studies Include:

56-year-old female with scleroderma and chronic constipation

52-year-old male in ICU with hemorrhagic shock from post polypectomy bleeding

79-year-old female with atrial fibrillation on coumadin, morbid obesity and tubular adenoma

76-year-old woman with post-polio syndrome and positive Fecal Immunohistochemical Test (FIT)

64-year-old man in ICU with lower GI bleeding

72-year-old man with family history of colon cancer

64-year-old woman with history of multiple, large polyps



The procedures included in the clinical compendium were compiled by Dr. Alireza Sedarat, Gastroenterologist at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Dr. Brian Jacobson, Director of Program Development for Gastroenterology at Massachusetts General Hospital, Dr. Elisabeth Kramer, Gastroenterologist at Geisinger Health, and Dr. Sri Komanduri, Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University.

About the Pure-Vu System

The Pure-Vu System integrates with standard and slim colonoscopes to improve visualization during a colonoscopy while preserving established procedural workflow by irrigating the colon and evacuating debris to provide a better-quality exam. Challenges with bowel preparation for inpatient colonoscopy, particularly patients who are elderly, with comorbidities, or active bleeds, represent a significant area of unmet need that directly affects clinical outcomes and increases the cost of care. Motus GI believes the Pure-Vu System may lead to positive outcomes and lower costs for hospitals by safely and quickly improving visualization of the colon for a quality exam the first time. In multiple clinical studies to date, involving the treatment of challenging inpatient and outpatient cases, the Pure-Vu System has consistently helped achieve adequate bowel cleanliness rates greater than 95% following a reduced prep regimen. Motus GI estimates that approximately four million inpatient colonoscopy procedures take place worldwide each year.

The Pure-Vu System has received a CE Mark in the EU and is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to help facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

About Motus GI



Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

For more information, visit www.motusgi.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms, including without limitation, risks inherent in the development and commercialization of potential products, uncertainty in the timing and results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, maintenance of intellectual property rights or other risks discussed in the Company’s Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2020 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

