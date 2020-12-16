Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Acquires Modern Ultramax

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. ( EGLE) (“Eagle Bulk”, “Eagle” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax drybulk segment, today announced that it has purchased a high-specification 2015-built SDARI-64 scrubber-fitted Ultramax bulkcarrier for a purchase price of USD 16 million. The ship, which will be renamed the M/V Oslo Eagle, was constructed at Chengxi Shipyard Co. Ltd and is expected to be delivered into the fleet during the first quarter of 2021.



Proforma for this acquisition, the Company’s fleet totals 48 ships, including 21 Ultramaxes acquired over the past few years.

