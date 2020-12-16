  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Ovid Therapeutics Announces Addition to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

December 16, 2020 | About: OVID +1.16%

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. ( OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced that it has been added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index ( NBI). The addition will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 21, 2020.

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market® (NASDAQ®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is re-ranked annually and all securities in the index are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market or the NASDAQ Global Select Market, and meet minimum market value and share volume requirements among other criteria. The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is the basis for the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology IndexSM Fund. In addition, options based on the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index Fund trade on various exchanges. For more information about the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Overview/NBI.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine® approach to develop medicines that transform the lives of patients with rare neurological disorders. The Company is developing OV935 (soticlestat) in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, which is expected to initiate its pivotal clinical trials in 2021 for the potential treatment of rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs). OVID is evaluating the results of the NEPTUNE trial of OV101 (gaboxadol) for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. For more information on Ovid, please visit www.ovidrx.com.

