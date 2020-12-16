  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Standard Motor Products Awards $20,000 to its Blue StreakÂ® Scholarship Winners

December 16, 2020 | About: NYSE:SMP +1.29%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) announces the winners of its annual Blue Streak® 'Better Then, Better Now' Automotive Scholarship Contest: Jade Etchart, of Cedar City, UT, Ndayishimiye Bisamaza, of Phoenix, AZ, Mario Zaragoza, of Mabton, WA, and Mikel Cole, of Klamath Falls, OR.

All four winners will receive a $5,000 scholarship to apply toward their education in automotive technology or repair at a technical school or college.

Hundreds of students entered the competition by completing an online questionnaire that was evaluated on relevance, creativity, and thoughtfulness relating to the automotive repair industry. Upon review, judges believed that Mr. Etchart, Mr. Bisamaza, Mr. Zaragoza, and Mr. Cole best exhibited the qualities reflecting the legendary Standard® Blue Streak® brand.

Commenting on the announcement, John Herc, Vice President Engine Management Marketing stated, "We are proud to continue supporting the technicians of the future. I can say with confidence that the Auto Care industry is in good hands. I congratulate the winners and thank all those who participated."

The competition was open to legal residents of the 50 United States, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico who are 18 years of age or older, and currently enrolled full-time in high school, or in an accredited two-or four-year College, University or post-high school educational program.

About Blue Streak by Standard
Since its introduction, the Blue Streak® brand has been known for premium automotive quality. Made to stand the test of time, Blue Streak® parts are always engineered for superior performance and durability. Featuring heavier-duty ignition coils, premium VVT components, and hi-temp blower motor resistor kits, the Blue Streak® line has been the professional technicians' choice since 1934, and every Blue Streak® part is backed by our limited lifetime warranty. To learn more, visit StandardBlueStreak.com.

About SMP
With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit www.smpcorp.com.

37-18 Northern Blvd., Long Island City, NY 11101 (718) 392-0200 www.smpcorp.com

(PRNewsfoto/Standard Motor Products, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-motor-products-awards-20-000-to-its-blue-streak-scholarship-winners-301193999.html

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)