Freeman Confirms and Expands Historical Gold Mineralizaton, Completes 7,000 Metres of Diamond Drilling at Lemhi

SALMON, Idaho, Dec. 16, 2020
- Expanded drill program consisting of 7,149m of core drilling completed over 35 drill holes
- Visible gold observed in 17 of the 26 logged holes to date
- All holes have intersected mineralization and geology consistent with Freeman's geological model and understanding.
CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE: FMAN
SALMON, Idaho, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Freeman Gold Corp. (CSE:FMAN) (FSE:3WU) ("Freeman" or the "Company") Will Randall, President and CEO, is pleased to provide an update for its 100% owned Lemhi gold project, located in Idaho, USA ("Lemhi" or "Project").
Two diamond drill rigs completed 35 cored drill holes totaling 7,149 m (please refer to Table 1 for further details). The drilling campaign confirmed the presence of numerous structurally controlled stacked, flat lying gold mineralized horizons initially identified by 70,196 meters of historical drilling conducted between 1984 and 2012. Detailed geological logging of the new core has also identified mineralized zones of varying thicknesses, ranging from 10 to over 100 metres similar to that found in previous historic drilling and drill sections. Core samples have been sent to ALS Minerals Division, Vancouver, BC, and results are expected in the next 4 to 8 weeks. To date, 1,805 drill core and rock grab samples and 358 soil samples have arrived at ALS Minerals Division, Vancouver, BC. ALS is currently quoting turn-around times exceeding 60 days for analytical services. An additional 275 soil samples were sent to SGS Canada Inc., Burnaby, BC.
Will Randall, President & CEO, commented, "During the execution of our first 5,000 metre twin and infill diamond drill program it became clear that historically defined zones have greater continuity than expected. As a result, we extended our Phase 1 diamond drill campaign to include additional infill and step out holes designed to test zones beyond historical limits. We are extremely pleased with this initial drill program, both the execution in challenging times as well as the extent and thickness of the flat lying mineralized structures. We have successfully confirmed and extended the presence of these stacked mineralized structures over a 600 x 700 metre area from surface down to over 260 metres deep. We look forward to updating shareholders as assay results become available."
Table 1 – Collar data for completed Phase 1 diamond drill holes with commentary
Drill Hole
Year
Location
Depth m
Azi
Dip
Additional Comments**
FG20-001C
2020
500212
429994
247
277
-75
Visible gold within mineralized zone
FG20-002C
2020
500212
429994
242
0
-90
Visible gold within mineralized zone
FG20-003C
2020
500348
429947
185
0
-90
Visible gold within mineralized zone
FG20-004C
2020
500237
429949
223
298
-75
Visible gold within mineralized zone
FG20-005C
2020
500405
429950
210
0
-90
FG20-006C
2020
500266
429969
213
267
-75
Visible gold in multiple places within mineralized zone
FG20-007C
2020
500340
429974
182
0
-90
Visible gold within mineralized zone
FG20-008C
2020
500266
429951
184
0
-90
Visible gold within mineralized zone
FG20-009C
2020
500500
429926
197
0
-90
FG20-010C
2020
500276
429899
173
0
-90
Visible gold within mineralized zone
FG20-011C
2020
500245
429877
173
0
-90
FG20-012C
2020
500456
429832
264
0
-90
Visible gold within mineralized zone
FG20-013C
2020
500227
429831
184
0
-90
Visible gold within mineralized zone
FG20-014C
2020
500566
429878
286
0
-90
Deepest hole drilled to date at Lemhi. Up to 50% sulphides
FG20-015C
2020
500248
430000
201
0
-90
FG20-016C
2020
500340
430001
164
0
-90
FG20-017C
2020
500195
430027
203
270
-75
Visible gold in multiple zones
FG20-018C
2020
500269
429780
178
0
-90
FG20-019C
2020
500037
430003
170
0
-90
Visible gold within mineralized zone
FG20-020C
2020
500168
429652
201
0
-90
FG20-021C
2020
499949
429820
170
0
-90
FG20-022C
2020
500101
429597
223
0
-90
Visible gold within mineralized zone
FG20-023C
2020
500045
429726
212
0
-90
Visible gold within mineralized zone
FG20-024C
2020
500092
429577
222
0
-90
Visible gold within mineralized zone
FG20-025C
2020
500071
429875
238
0
-90
FG20-026C
2020
500108
429550
227
0
-90
Visible gold in multiple places within mineralized zone
FG20-027C
2020
500092
429746
235
0
-90
FG20-028C
2020
499909
429375
197
0
-90
FG20-029C
2020
500134
429852
249
0
-90
FG20-030C
2020
500130
429847
214
0
-90
FG20-031C
2020
500236
429803
228
0
-90
FG20-032C
2020
500187
429995
70
0
-90
Lost Hole – Had to re-collar
FG20-033C
2020
500195
430027
199
0
-90
FG20-034C
2020
500269
429780
182
0
-90
FG20-035C
2020
500037
430003
199
0
-90
PQ Hole for Metallurgical Test work
**Core photos and drill sections can be found at www.freemangoldcorp.com
All drill core, rock and soil samples are sent to ALS Minerals Division, Vancouver, BC, an independent and fully accredited laboratory in Canada for analysis for gold by Fire Assay and multi-element Induction Coupled Plasma Spectroscopy. Freeman has a regimented Quality Assurance, Quality Control program where at least 10% duplicates, blanks and standards are inserted into each sample shipment. Additionally, select soil samples were sent to SGS Canada Inc.
The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P. Geo., VP Exploration of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").
About the Company
Freeman Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lemhi Gold property (the "Lemhi Project"). The Lemhi Project comprises 30 square kilometres of highly prospective land. The mineralization at the Lemhi Project consists of shallow, near surface primarily oxide gold mineralization that has seen over 355 drill holes but remains open at depth and along strike. The Company is working towards de-risking the asset and producing a maiden NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate as a result of both brownfield and greenfield exploration.
On Behalf of the Company
William Randall
President & CEO
