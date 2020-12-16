  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

VIAVI Joins ServiceNow Technology Partner Program

December 16, 2020 | About: NAS:VIAV -0.04%

Partnership will deliver closed-loop assurance for communication service providers and enterprises

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced the company's acceptance into the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program. VIAVI will integrate its industry-leading monitoring and assurance capabilities into ServiceNow service management solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, across the 5G, broadband and cloud domains. Membership in the ServiceNow partner program authorizes VIAVI to access ServiceNow tools and resources, provide implementation solutions to ServiceNow customers, and accelerate service automation engagements.

Viavi Logo

VIAVI empowers service providers and enterprises with award-winning test, monitoring and assurance platforms, supporting these customers as they migrate to cloud-native, virtualized and automated networks. These platforms will enable closed-loop assurance in the network domain – including the cloud, access and enterprise layers – feeding into ServiceNow service management workflows.

"Service providers and enterprises are accelerating digital transformation to unlock value from new network technologies, stay ahead of demand and security challenges, and manage costs," said Paul McNab, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, VIAVI. "ServiceNow is at the forefront of this evolution, delivering digital workflows that optimize the service experience, based on a partner program that leverages industry leaders for customized solutions. VIAVI is delighted to work with ServiceNow to deliver monitoring, assurance and intelligence for next-generation networks."

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Media Inquiries:

North America

Sonus PR

Micah Warren

[email protected]

Latin America

Edelman Significa

Monica Czeszak

[email protected]

DACH

Riba:BusinessTalk

Michael Beyrau

[email protected]

EMEA & Asia Pacific/Japan

Sonus PR

Chevaan Seresinhe

[email protected]

India

Voila Communications

Manish Sharma

[email protected]

China

Archetype

Geff Pan

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-joins-servicenow-technology-partner-program-301193810.html

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)