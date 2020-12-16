IGT ADVANTAGE Casino Management System to Maximize Performance at Iconic South African Casino

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it has replaced a competitor's system with its IGT ADVANTAGE® Casino Management System (CMS) at the newly reopened Carousel Casino in North West Province, South Africa, which now features the country's first-ever deployment of the IGT ADVANTAGE Resort Wallet™ carded cashless module.

"We selected the IGT ADVANTAGE CMS for the Carousel re-launch due to its proven stability, user-friendly configuration, and ability to automate more parts of the business, which frees our staff to focus on delivering a superior gaming experience to patrons," said Mario Morfou, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Lakama Resorts and Casino. "In addition, IGT's on-the-ground support team implemented the new system flawlessly within a compressed timeframe, reinforcing IGT's status as a leader in systems service and customer support."

"The delivery of our IGT ADVANTAGE solution to the newly reopened Carousel Casino demonstrates the power and reliability of our system in South Africa's Class III casino vertical," said Mark MacCombie, IGT Vice President, Sales and Operations, EMEA. "Carousel can now benefit from IGT's proven solution to maximize floor performance, generate incremental revenue, simplify operations, and increase player loyalty."

The Carousel Casino will be deploying a proven suite of IGT ADVANTAGE products that include Machine Accounting, Patron Management, Cage and Table Accounting, and Table Manager, as well as several powerful marketing products such as Carded Lucky Coin and M5. M5 is a powerful tool enabling dynamic HTML5 content creation for the sbNexGen® II multimedia player tracking display, giving Carousel patrons a modern casino experience with enhanced interfaces, targeted messaging, and engaging bonusing.

The IGT ADVANTAGE CMS, which connects 400 machines at the property, provides a complete toolset to help drive business outcomes and improve operational efficiency. Its breadth of features is based on nearly three decades of use in the field, and includes the most comprehensive and flexible cashless offering available.

The IGT ADVANTAGE Resort Wallet carded cashless module maximizes the guest experience at Carousel with a true single-card solution, giving players the option to easily move funds from game to game using their club card. Integration with Carousel's patron management and point-of-sale systems means players gain quick and easy access to their gaming balances, players club rewards, and property services and amenities using a single card, reducing operational costs, increasing club membership, and driving carded play.

The Resort Wallet solution is a turnkey, add-on product for IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system customers who want to give players a cashless wagering option through a physical loyalty card, a mobile app, or both. It is also available with IGTPay™, the Company's proprietary, fully integrated external funding payments gateway.

Carousel Casino has been one of South Africa's most popular entertainment destinations since it first opened in 1991. Following closure in March 2020 due to pandemic-related restrictions, the site was acquired by Betanogenix affiliate Lakama Resorts and Casino, a subsidiary company of the Lakama Group of Companies which holds interests in multiple gaming operations in the country, including Class II (bingo) and Independent Site Operator (ISO) locations. IGT has supplied Betanogenix with the majority of the operator's electronic bingo terminals since 2017.

